CLARKSVILLE – A Plainfield man has been arrested after a Friday night traffic stop uncovered remnants of a meth lab that activated to a hazardous materials team.

Police said Michael Allan Limkemann, 34, was also found with a loaded .38-caliber handgun. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver as well as a possession of a firearm as a felon in connection with an earlier incident.

Clarksville police stopped the vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. Friday and found Limkemann, a passenger, hiding under a blanket in the backseat, authorities said.

He was detained on outstanding warrants, and officers found the handgun, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a cooler with a blue-tinted liquid that had a strong odor, police said.

Waterloo hazardous materials team was called to the scene and identified the liquid as substances used to make meth.

Clarksville fire department and the Butler County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Further charges are pending, police said.

