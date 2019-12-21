CLARKSVILLE – A Plainfield man has been arrested after a Friday night traffic stop uncovered remnants of a meth lab that activated to a hazardous materials team.
Police said Michael Allan Limkemann, 34, was also found with a loaded .38-caliber handgun. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver as well as a possession of a firearm as a felon in connection with an earlier incident.
Clarksville police stopped the vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. Friday and found Limkemann, a passenger, hiding under a blanket in the backseat, authorities said.
He was detained on outstanding warrants, and officers found the handgun, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a cooler with a blue-tinted liquid that had a strong odor, police said.
