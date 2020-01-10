Clarksville man pleads to meth charges

CLARKSVILLE -- A Clarksville man who allegedly tried to throw a bag of meth into a wood-burning stove when police were searching his home has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Drew Allen Johnson, 38, pleaded to aiding and abetting possession with intent to deliver meth during a Wednesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He faces five to 40 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Clarksville police and Butler County deputies were executing a search warrant at Johnson’s home on Feb. 26 when Johnson ran into the home, struggled with officers and attempted to throw a bag of meth into the stove.

Officers retrieved the bag, which contained 9.4 grams of meth, and also found a digital scale, records state.

