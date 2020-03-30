Clarksville man faces multiple charges following incident
0 comments

  • Updated
CLARKSVILLE -- A Clarksville man faces multiple charges following an incident Sunday.

Brandon Mishler, 21, is charged with assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, possession of prescription drugs and assault, both simple misdemeanors.

On Sunday, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a 911 report Mishler had a verbal dispute and assaulted a female in the 200 block of North Elizabeth. Mishler also had two outstanding arrest warrants for narcotic offenses and theft. Upon the arrival, Mishler ran to escape arrest. Officers apprehended Mishler in an alley after a short foot chase. As officers were attempting to handcuff Mishler he resisted and was consequently Tasered.

The Clarksville Police Department was assisted by the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

