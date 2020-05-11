Clarksville man faces drug charges
Clarksville man faces drug charges

051120ho-clarksville-arrest

This is the home on Greene Street in Clarksville where police executed a search warrant and found drugs Sunday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CLARKSVILLE POLICE

CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville Police on Sunday executed a search warrant at 221 E. Greene St.

During the search officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The occupant of the residence, Blake Hartzell, 29, of Clarksville, was taken into custody and charged with third- or subsequent offense of possession of marijuana, third- of subsequent offense of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia

The Clarksville Police Department was assisted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation and more charges are anticipated.

