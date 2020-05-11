Clarksville man faces drug charges

CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville Police on Sunday executed a search warrant at 221 E. Greene St.
During the search officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The occupant of the residence, Blake Hartzell, 29, of Clarksville, was taken into custody and charged with third- or subsequent offense of possession of marijuana, third- of subsequent offense of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia
The Clarksville Police Department was assisted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation and more charges are anticipated.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.