Clarksville man arrested for seeking nude pictures from teens

CLARKSVILLE -- A Clarksville man who was awaiting sentencing for having sexual contact with a teen has been arrested for allegedly asking two others youths for nude pictures.

Now Clarksville police are encouraging any other possible victims to come forward.

Authorities allege Cody Michael Blue, 29, contacted the girls, ages 14 and 16, through the SnapChat social media platform in May and offered cigarettes and alcohol in exchange for naked pictures. One of the girls later severed ties with Blue, who then threatened to expose the photos he received if she didn’t keep in touch.

Clarksville police obtained a tip about the situation on Wednesday and searched Blue’s West Weare Street home and seized electronic devices. He was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of possession of a depiction of a minor engaging in a sexual act.

Bond was set at $10,000

Blue is currently awaiting sentencing for a Clayton County case where he allegedly groped a 14-year-old girl in May 2019. He also allegedly solicited nude photos of her through SnapChat and sent her a photo of male genitalia using an assumed name, according to court records.

