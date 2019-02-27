Try 3 months for $3

CLARKSVILLE – A Clarksville man was arrested after he allegedly struggled with officers when they arrived to search his home Tuesday.

Drew Allen Johnson, 37, was arrested for assault on an officer causing injury, interference causing injury, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription medicine.

Clarksville police and Butler County sheriff’s deputies were at Johnson’s home at 503 W. Weare St. to execute a search warrant on Tuesday when Johnson pulled up and ran into the house. A struggle broke out when an officer attempted to stop him, and the scuffle worked its way down the stairs, ending near a wood-burning furnace, according to court records.

Johnson threw a bag into the furnace, and authorities were able to retrieve the bag and found it tested positive for meth, records state.

Officers also found marijuana and glass pipes while searching the home.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments