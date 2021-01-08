Civil trial scheduled in Waterloo tanker crash suit

WATERLOO – Trial has been scheduled for a Waterloo resident’s lawsuit against a convenience store company over a biodiesel tanker that slammed into his home in August.

Attorneys for resident Andy Olson filed a suit against Kwik Trip Inc. in September alleging the chain was negligent in the Aug. 20 collision.

Trial was tentatively set to begin in February 2022 in Black Hawk County District Court during a conference Thursday.

Authorities said Dakota David Luck, 25, of Evansdale, commandeered a semi hauling 7,600 gallons of biodiesel at Kwik Trip’s fuel blending facility on West Ridgeway Avenue while naked and drove off, running stop signs and clipping other vehicles before crashing into the home as Olson slept inside.

The suit, filed by attorney David Dutton, said the chain was negligent for leaving a loaded tanker truck unattended and accessible to a “disturbed stranger.” Court records filed as part of the criminal case describe Luck as an employee at the blending facility.

The crash damaged Olson’s home and spilled thousands of gallons of biodiesel, triggering mitigation and remediation efforts. Olson now suffers from injury, including hypervigilance, according to the suit.