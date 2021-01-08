 Skip to main content
Civil trial scheduled in Waterloo tanker crash suit
Civil trial scheduled in Waterloo tanker crash suit

082020jr-tanker-crash-10

Waterloo firefighters work at the scene after a fuel tanker truck crashed into a home Thursday at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Trial has been scheduled for a Waterloo resident’s lawsuit against a convenience store company over a biodiesel tanker that slammed into his home in August.

Attorneys for resident Andy Olson filed a suit against Kwik Trip Inc. in September alleging the chain was negligent in the Aug. 20 collision.

Trial was tentatively set to begin in February 2022 in Black Hawk County District Court during a conference Thursday.

Authorities said Dakota David Luck, 25, of Evansdale, commandeered a semi hauling 7,600 gallons of biodiesel at Kwik Trip’s fuel blending facility on West Ridgeway Avenue while naked and drove off, running stop signs and clipping other vehicles before crashing into the home as Olson slept inside.

Dakota David Luck

Dakota David Luck: 

Arrest in Waterloo fuel tanker crash

The suit, filed by attorney David Dutton, said the chain was negligent for leaving a loaded tanker truck unattended and accessible to a “disturbed stranger.” Court records filed as part of the criminal case describe Luck as an employee at the blending facility.

The crash damaged Olson’s home and spilled thousands of gallons of biodiesel, triggering mitigation and remediation efforts. Olson now suffers from injury, including hypervigilance, according to the suit.

Attorneys for Kwik Trip, which operate Kwik Star stores in Iowa, said the damages were caused by Luck and filed a cross suit against him in November.

Kwik Trip’s suit said Luck drove a vehicle into the facility’s fence before climbing into the loaded tanker truck.

Meanwhile, Luck is awaiting criminal charges in connection with the crash. He was arrested for first-degree theft, possession of marijuana and reckless use of explosives.

A fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

