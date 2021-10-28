City, union officials react to judge's decision on Cedar Falls public safety supervisor promotions

CEDAR FALLS --- Both city officials and the former firefighters’ union representatives said they are pleased with a district court judge’s decision in a legal spat over supervisor promotions in the public safety department.

“The City is pleased with the ruling and glad this issue has been resolved. We look forward to continuous improvement of our Public Safety operation,” Public Safety Director Jeff Olson said in a statement released on Thursday.

In an order issued last week, Judge Bradley Harris sided with International Association of Fire Firefighters Local 1366 and ordered the city rewrite the criteria for the recently created positions of public safety supervisor captain and of public safety supervisor lieutenant. The city has up to 45 days for the rewrite.

The judge denied the union’s request to rescind the promotions and redo the promotional process. The nine public safety supervisors can remain in their positions while the job classifications are rewritten.

Scott Dix, a former Cedar Falls firefighter and the only remaining member of Local 1366, said the ruling raised concerns about how the city’s public safety program was implemented.

“I believe this is the first time in Iowa history that I’m aware of where a court has had to seek action to have somebody redraft the job description because qualifications were so low it put the public in danger,” Dix said.

Dix said he hopes the new job classifications would closely mirror those for the traditional fire captain and fire battalion chief positions and that the city would undertake a promotion and hiring process that could draw professional firefighters with the experience and qualifications from elsewhere.

Olson said the ruling “is consistent with the goals of the city’s public safety program to ensure the safety of the residents and visitors in Cedar Falls.”

The union cried foul over the promotions when the city began to combine its police and fire services because of a lack of firefighting qualifications to hold the supervisory positions.

Harris called the minimum requirements for the supervisory roles “unreasonable” and said the reduction was “not for the good of public service.”

The ruling didn’t spell out what would be considered reasonable qualifications for experience and training for the spots.

Olson also pointed out that the court also didn’t rule on the appropriateness of the overall public safety model that the city adopted and didn't take any action on physical fitness requirements for the job.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.