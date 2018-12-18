CEDAR FALLS --- On Monday, the Cedar Falls Police Department conducted tobacco checks of local businesses that sell tobacco products.
During the tobacco checks the following employees were issued citations for providing tobacco/vapor products to a minor:
--- Devon J. Hartley, 19, of 2117 College St., Cedar Falls, who works at Up In Smoke, 2218 College St.
--- Jordan Ann Johanns, 20, of 1915 Olive St., Cedar Falls, who works at Sud’s, 2223 1/2 College St.
