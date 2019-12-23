{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo convenience store.

Workers at Crossroads BP, 2035 E. Mitchell Ave., discovered the front door open and the alarm sounding when they showed up for work shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Police determined two men had entered the store overnight after prying on the front door and took cigarettes and vape equipment.

No arrests have been made.

