Church damaged when cars hits it

WATERLOO — The corner of a church was damaged Wednesday when a car careened into the building after its brakes locked up.

Police responded to the accident at Grace Fellowship Church, 1760 Williston Ave., at 6:33 p.m.

The driver of the car, Mercedes Abrahamson of Waterloo, was heading west on the four-lane street. According to a Waterloo police report, she was driving in the left lane when the vehicle in the right lane swerved toward her as the road narrowed to two lanes.

Abrahamson told police that as she applied brakes they locked up. She skidded toward the building and hit it. After police arrived, Abrahamson was transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

