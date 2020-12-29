Christmas Day shooting in rural Waterloo goes to prosecutors for review

WATERLOO — The case of Waterloo man who was shot and killed at his parents’ rural Waterloo home on Christmas day will be handed to prosecutors for review.

Chad David Buck, 43, was shot by a man during an argument with family members at 1347 E. Airline Highway around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and he was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Monday at the Iowa State Medical Examiner facility in Ankeny.

No arrests have made, and the matter will be turned over to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office for review, said Capt. Mark Herbst with the county sheriff’s office.

Around 2 p.m. Monday an ambulance was called back to the house for a person with a cardiac episode. An elderly man was taken to a Waterloo hospital for a medical issue, deputies said.

Court records show sheriff’s deputies were sent to the address twice in recent years for problems with Buck, who was living there with his parents.

On May 29, 2016, authorities were told Buck was “out of control” at the home.