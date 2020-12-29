Christmas Day shooting in rural Waterloo goes to prosecutors for review

WATERLOO — The case of Waterloo man who was shot and killed at his parents’ rural Waterloo home on Christmas day will be handed to prosecutors for review.
Chad David Buck, 43, was shot by a man during an argument with family members at 1347 E. Airline Highway around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and he was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed Monday at the Iowa State Medical Examiner facility in Ankeny.
No arrests have made, and the matter will be turned over to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office for review, said Capt. Mark Herbst with the county sheriff’s office.
Around 2 p.m. Monday an ambulance was called back to the house for a person with a cardiac episode. An elderly man was taken to a Waterloo hospital for a medical issue, deputies said.
Court records show sheriff’s deputies were sent to the address twice in recent years for problems with Buck, who was living there with his parents.
On May 29, 2016, authorities were told Buck was “out of control” at the home.
“There was broken glass everywhere, including chairs, a table, a TV and blood everywhere as well,” one of the deputies who responded wrote in a report. Buck was the only one bleeding, the report states.
One family member reported Buck had shoved her over a table.
Deputies also found blood on a gun cabinet that had been forced open. A .22-caliber rifle was on the floor with Buck’s blood on it, and his blood also was found on a military-style rifle found on a work bench, according to court records.
Prosecutors allege Buck was barred from handling firearms because of a restraining order in an unrelated matter. He was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and criminal mischief and sentenced to probation.
Then on Sept. 2, 2019, deputies were called back to the Airline Highway house for a report that Buck had assaulted family members and drove off, according to court records. He was pulled over with a blood alcohol level of .149 and arrested for operating while intoxicated and failing to have an ignition interlock device from a prior drunken driving conviction.
Buck was released from prison Sept. 29 and had been on work release since Nov. 23, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.