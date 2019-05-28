{{featured_button_text}}

BUCHANAN COUNTY -- The sentencing for a former reality star charged with leaving the scene of an accident is now set for August after it was delayed last week.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Chris Soules will now be sentenced Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. after a new pre-sentencing investigation, or PSI, is completed, something that both the defense and prosecution asked Judge Andrea Dryer for on May 21.

Both sides asked for a new PSI after Dryer agreed with the defense to throw out victim impact statements from the family of Kenneth Mosher, 66, of Aurora, who was killed when the vehicle Soules was driving on the night of April 24, 2017, rear-ended Mosher's tractor.

UPDATE: Reality star Chris Soules' sentencing delayed again (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The written victim impact statements by Mosher’s widow and two sons urging the maximum penalty for Soules — two years in prison — had been included in the confidential PSI and were used in the corrections official’s conclusions.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Soules, 36, of rural Arlington, has previously appeared on TV shows "The Bachelor" and "Dancing With the Stars."

In January, Soules agreed to pay $2.4 million to Mosher's estate in connection with the crash.

Soules settled with estate in fatal 2017 crash

The order setting sentencing was filed May 23 and uploaded to online court records Tuesday.

+10 PHOTOS: Chris Soules court hearing May 21, 2019

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2015, 2017-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments