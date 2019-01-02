Try 1 month for 99¢

INDEPENDENCE -- The sentencing hearing for former reality TV star Chris Soules has been moved back.

Soules, who pleaded guilty in November to reduced charges in connection with a fatal crash that killed an Aurora farmer, is now scheduled for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.

It originally was scheduled for sentencing Jan. 8.

Soules pleaded guilty to a single count of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a misdemeanor. He faces a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $6,250 plus costs and surcharges. The plea agreement notes the minimum punishment could be a deferred judgment, which could remove the case from his record following probation.

Soules, 36, was originally charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony, but he entered into plea negotiations with prosecutors and had the charge reduced.

Soules, of Arlington, is known for being the bachelor in ABC's "The Bachelor." After that he appeared in "Dancing with the Stars."

The crash happened April 24, 2017, in Buchanan County. Soules was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck south on Slater Avenue north of Aurora about 8:30 p.m. that day when he rear-ended a John Deere tractor driven by Kenneth Mosher, 66. Mosher later died. Authorities alleged that Soules left the scene of the crash in another vehicle before deputies arrived.

