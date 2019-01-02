INDEPENDENCE -- The sentencing hearing for former reality TV star Chris Soules has been moved back.
Soules, who pleaded guilty in November to reduced charges in connection with a fatal crash that killed an Aurora farmer, is now scheduled for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
It originally was scheduled for sentencing Jan. 8.
Soules pleaded guilty to a single count of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a misdemeanor. He faces a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $6,250 plus costs and surcharges. The plea agreement notes the minimum punishment could be a deferred judgment, which could remove the case from his record following probation.
Soules, 36, was originally charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony, but he entered into plea negotiations with prosecutors and had the charge reduced.
Soules, of Arlington, is known for being the bachelor in ABC's "The Bachelor." After that he appeared in "Dancing with the Stars."
The crash happened April 24, 2017, in Buchanan County. Soules was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck south on Slater Avenue north of Aurora about 8:30 p.m. that day when he rear-ended a John Deere tractor driven by Kenneth Mosher, 66. Mosher later died. Authorities alleged that Soules left the scene of the crash in another vehicle before deputies arrived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.