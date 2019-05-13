INDEPENDENCE – Reality TV star Christopher Soules has asked the court to delay sentencing in his hit-and-run case.
Soules, 36, of rural Arlington, had been scheduled to go before a judge on May 21 in Buchanan County District Court to argue sentencing, which could send him to prison for up to two years.
But on Monday, Soules’ defense team filed a motion to continue the sentencing hearing to allow more time to respond to a confidential pre-sentence investigation report in the case.
Soules in November pleaded to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. Corrections officials issued a report that traditionally includes sentencing recommendations in January, and Soules’ attorneys filed a sealed response to the report on May 1.
Prosecutors haven’t filed a written response regarding the report, and now Soules’ attorneys told the court that should the state file a response, the May 21 sentencing date wouldn’t allow enough time for the defense or corrections officials to respond to anything the state would file and wouldn’t allow the court time to consider the defense’s motion.
The court hasn't ruled on the motion to delay sentencing.
Authorities said Soules, known for his appearances on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars,” crashed into the back of a tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora in April 2017.
Soules called 911 and attempted CPR until medics took over, but he allegedly left the scene in another vehicle before law enforcement arrived, according to prosecutors.
