INDEPENDENCE -- Chris Soules, former reality TV star, on Friday filed court documents stating he will accept a suspended prison sentence and be placed on two years of probation for his role in a 2017 traffic crash that killed Aurora farmer Kenneth Mosher.
Soules, 37, of Arlington, who shot to fame as the bachelor in the hit ABC show "The Bachelor," and then had a successful run on "Dancing with The Stars," suddenly found himself in the national spotlight again after a traffic accident April 24, 2017, in which his pickup truck struck a tractor being driven by Mosher. Mosher, 66, later died, and Soules was criminally charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a felony that carried a five-year prison term upon conviction.
The case never went to trial. The defense said he reported the crash to 911 operators, performed CPR and remained on the scene until medics arrived. But prosecutors said he left in another vehicle before law enforcement pulled up. Sheriff's deputies later found him at his home.
On Nov. 13, 2018, he entered a conditional plea of guilty to a lesser-included charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, which dropped it to an aggravated misdemeanor.
After another delay on a rewrite of his presentence report from Department of Correctional Services officials, Soules was scheduled to be back in court Tuesday to be sentenced.
According to a waiver of rights and consent to judgment document filed Friday by Soules, he agrees to waive asking for a deferred judgment -- which would have wiped the case off of his record forever in two years -- and instead accept the prosecution and presentence investigation recommendation that he receive a two-year suspended prison sentence and be placed on two years of probation.
Court records have not shown that the agreement has been approved by a judge. The documents state Soules is waiving his right to be present for sentencing Tuesday.
Soules faces a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $6,250 plus costs and surcharges.
Soules earlier paid $2.4 million to the Mosher family to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.
