ARLINGTON — Chris Soules told People Magazine in an interview published last week that he “saw some dark times” and is still processing “the trauma” of rear-ending the tractor that killed an Aurora man in 2017.
“The trauma of being involved in (the accident) is something I cannot describe,” Soules, 37, said in the “People” article that came out Sept. 4.
Soules, who was featured in the celebrity entertainment magazine due to his former starring role on “The Bachelor” in 2015, was sentenced in August to two years of probation for a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of the fatal crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora on April 24, 2017.
He also settled a claim with Mosher’s estate for $2.4 million in January.
He told “People” that he was upset with what the magazine termed as “numerous false stories in the media,” including about his alleged drinking prior to the crash and that he didn’t do what he could to save Mosher.
“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t wish I could have done more or change the outcome of what happened,” he was quoted as saying.
He told the publication he couldn’t discuss certain specifics of the accident due to the settlement agreement with Mosher’s family, but said he remembers “coming to inside my pickup” and another man saying he should call 911.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was giving chest compressions and continued to do CPR until eventually I spat out (Mosher’s) blood,” Soules told “People.” “He coughed up blood in my mouth. At that point, I thought it didn’t seem to be doing a lot of good. I was scared. And I remember thinking he might not make it.”
Soules told the magazine he got into a different truck driven by one of his “workers” to the scene of the accident, and left before police arrived. He called his parents and then an attorney, who told him not to talk to police.
“I was out of my mind,” Soules told the magazine. “I felt like I did everything in my power when I was there and I didn’t know what else to do. I didn’t know what happened. I didn’t know anything. I just knew it was really bad and I was scared.”
He explained away the partially-consumed alcoholic containers officials found in the pick-up he was driving by telling “People” that he “often buys food and drinks” for his 15-plus farm workers, who also use his truck.
He told the magazine he now lives with 24-hour ankle monitoring and an 11 p.m. curfew and hopes to do “something bigger and better with my life.”
“I saw some dark times,” Soules was quoted as saying. “I’m in the middle of nowhere as it is and I was even deeper in the isolation and the guilt. I thought many times that it would have been easier on the other side.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.