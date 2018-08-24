WEST DES MOINES — Members of a state board charged with developing the framework for a new children’s mental health system expressed a sense of urgency Thursday to get a plan in place and see it adequately funded.
“The time is right,” said Jerry Foxhoven, director of the state Department of Human Services. He co-chairs the Children’s System State Board that Gov. Kim Reynolds created by executive order to develop a strategic plan to be submitted to her and the General Assembly by Nov. 15. “It’s the right time to design it.”
Board members said they took hope from bipartisan work by lawmakers last spring to revamp Iowa’s adult mental-health system. But they were concerned over past efforts that failed to bear fruit. Members said they did not want to be part of another dead-end study.
“I don’t think this is a study committee,” said Rick Shults, a DHS division administrator who has worked on children’s mental-health issues. “This needs to be an action committee. We need action, and the time is now.”
Reynolds acknowledges the current system is inadequate, but board members were concerned a timeline to revamp services within 18 months to be fully implemented in five years is not aggressive enough.
“I think that’s too long,” said John Parmeter, a board member from Des Moines whose daughter struggled with mental illness until she ended her life in 2016. “I think there are going to be lives lost and lives that are irreparably damaged. If we wait, we’re not going to be able to recoup some of those things that have happened to those kids, so there is going to be a lot of damage that is happening.
“I don’t want to prejudge the process,” Parmeter added, “but I guess the first question that comes to mind is ‘Do we really have to remake the governance wheel?’ We’ve got the adult system, and a lot of regions are starting to implement children’s treatment programs with them. There might be a way to adapt what we already have and have it up and running much sooner.”
Board co-chair Ryan Wise, director of the state Department of Education, said the goal is to accelerate but not duplicate past study efforts.
Reynolds this year two laws designed to bolster mental health treatment in Iowa -- a comprehensive mental-health upgrade and a requirement educators be trained to recognize signs a young person is facing a mental-health crisis.
The new children’s board has been tasked with establishing a statewide mental-health system committed to improving children’s well-being.
Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, one of four legislators at Thursday’s board meeting, expressed concern the current adult mental-health system is not being adequately funded and worried the planned children’s network would face similar budget pressures given GOP-enacted state tax cuts were projected to lower fiscal 2020 revenue projections by nearly $263 million.
“We need to make sure the dollars are there going forward, otherwise you’re doing a lot of feel-good things without really actually being able to implement it well,” Mascher said.
However, Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center, another legislator at the meeting, said services in the adult system are being covered by matching federal Medicaid money or excess reserves of $145 million regions can spend to supplement state appropriations. He said the children’s system could build on existing funds, but it’s too early in the process to know what additional funding needs might be.
“We need to have the mechanism or the template there for the system. Without knowing what that is, you really don’t know what the requirements are,” Edler said. “I think we need to make that structure first to understand what the funding requirements are.”
The board is slated to hold several more meetings before making final recommendations to the Legislature this fall.
