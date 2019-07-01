{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A group of youths burglarized a fireworks tent early Saturday morning and took off when they were caught by the store owner.

Officers were called to Kaboomer’s Fireworks, set up in the area of Broadway and Parker streets, while the tent was closed around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

The operator, who was apparently keeping watch, saw the youths and gave chase.

An 11-year-old was briefly detained and released to relatives, and most of the stolen fireworks were recovered, according to police.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

