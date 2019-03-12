Try 3 months for $3
U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

NEW HAMPTON – One man has been indicted in connection with a child pornography investigation in Chickasaw County.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday charging William Randall Rolen, 56, with one count each of attempted enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child porn, possession of child porn and accessing child porn. His exact address was not available.

Officers with the Division of Criminal Investigation and Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Rolen on Monday.

Court records allege Rolen attempted to lure someone he believed to be a minor for sex sometime between February and March 2018. He is also accused of distributing child porn in March 2018 and receiving child porn between May 2015 and May 2018.

He is also charged with possessing child porn on a Samsung Galaxy tablet in May 2018 and accessing child porn on a Samsung Galaxy cell phone in January 2018.

