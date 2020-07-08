You are the owner of this article.
Child injured after being hit by car in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS -- A child riding a bike was injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at a Cedar Falls intersection.

At around 12:35 p.m., officers with the Cedar Falls Police Division responded to a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian at the intersection of 21st  and Main streets. According to police, a motor vehicle collided with a juvenile bicyclist in the intersection. The child was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to the lower body.

Officers are investigating the accident, and no charges have been filed at this time. Officers were assisted by the Cedar Falls Fire Division and MercyOne Paramedics.

