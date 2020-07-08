Child injured after being hit by car in Cedar Falls

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At around 12:35 p.m., officers with the Cedar Falls Police Division responded to a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian at the intersection of 21st and Main streets. According to police, a motor vehicle collided with a juvenile bicyclist in the intersection. The child was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to the lower body.