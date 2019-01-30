LE MARS -- Accused of killing her infant son, Cheyanne Harris left the courtroom sobbing as prosecutors showed jurors photos of the lifeless child in a swing seat during trial Wednesday.
Harris' tears triggered a break in her trial, which was into its second prosecution witness in the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars.
Harris, 21, is charged with murder and child endangerment causing death, and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Coleman McAllister said her actions led to the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn.
The child was found dead in a maggot-infested diaper in a back bedroom in the family's Alta Vista apartment in August 2017 after the father, Zachary Koehn, called 911.
During openings, McAllister said an autopsy determined Sterling died of malnutriation, dehydration and infection from a diaper rash, and an entimologist found that the development of the maggots showed the diaper hadn't been changed in up to 14 days.
"Evidence in this case will Sterling suffered in the last hours and days before his death," McAllister said. He said he had been left "unloved, uncared for, unaided by his mother."
Defense attorney Nichole Watt said Harris isn't a monster.
"The monster in this case is mental health. The monster in this case is depression," Watt told jurors.
Harris' attorney filed notification they may use a diminished responsibility defense and have scheduled experts that include a psychologist and an expert in post-partum depression.
Harris has remained quiet during trial. She kept her head down and in her hands most of the time during openings and witnesses, and at one point had to be asked to remove her hand so a witness could identify her.
The state's first witnesses include a nurse and first responder who was first on the scene following the 911 call.
Toni Friedrich told jurors that she had expected to perform CPR but found the baby was beyond hope.
The witnesses described that parents as unemotional.
"There were no tears, there was no emotion," said Tina Shatek, a mail carrier with first responder training who followed Friedrich into the apartment. "She should have been crying and screaming and upset."
She said Harris told her that the child was fine the night before when she fed him 9:30 p.m. Shatek said she asked Harris if she meant 9:30 "that morning" because a 4 month old would need to be fed sooner than the night before. Harris didn't respond, Shatek said.
After law enforcement arrived, Shatek returned to her postal rounds. She said she had to throw up.
"It was so sad. Had I known that child was there, all that time, every day I drove by, I could have done something. And that day, I was just too late," Shatek said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.