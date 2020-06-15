Chase ends in crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Authorities continue to investigate a Saturday night chase that ended with a crash in an alley.
An Iowa State Patrol trooper was involved in the pursuit with a fleeing Kia Optima shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of East Sixth and Franklin streets. The Kia headed into a gravel alley behind the 1000 block of Independence Avenue and sideswiped a retaining wall before striking a parked Buick Terraza.
The impact sent the Kia sideways, and the squad car that was following couldn’t see the Kia because of the dust and struck the Kia, according to the crash report.
The Kia driver and one passenger fled on foot, leaving a second passenger in the backseat with minor injuries.
No arrests have been made in the pursuit.
