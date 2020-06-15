Chase ends in crash in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Authorities continue to investigate a Saturday night chase that ended with a crash in an alley.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper was involved in the pursuit with a fleeing Kia Optima shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of East Sixth and Franklin streets. The Kia headed into a gravel alley behind the 1000 block of Independence Avenue and sideswiped a retaining wall before striking a parked Buick Terraza.

The impact sent the Kia sideways, and the squad car that was following couldn’t see the Kia because of the dust and struck the Kia, according to the crash report.

The Kia driver and one passenger fled on foot, leaving a second passenger in the backseat with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in the pursuit.

WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.