WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested following a brief chase with police Monday night.
Officers attempted to stop a Ford Fusion in the area of South and West First Streets around 9:50 p.m. and the vehicle took off, traveling the wrong way on a one-way street before eventually coming to a stop. Officers found marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Police arrested 39-year-old Paul McAhren for eluding and driving while barred in connection with the pursuit.
McAhren was also arrested on a warrant on charges of assault causing bodily injury and first-degree harassment in connection with a May 11 incident where he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her.
