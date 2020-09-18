 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chase crash sparks natural gas leak in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

Chase crash sparks natural gas leak in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Thursday night traffic stop turned into a police chase that ended in a crash and a natural gas leak.

No injuries were reported, and the fleeing driver apparently ran off after the vehicle crashed through a fence and struck a natural gas line on the back of a home at 722 W. Mullan Ave. The house was also damaged.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the leak until employees with MidAmerica Energy arrived.

The chase started around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Second and Randolph streets when a patrol officer attempted to pull over the vehicle for an equipment violation, according to the accident report.

The license plates were from another vehicle, according to the report.

Investigation into the accident continues.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News