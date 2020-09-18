Chase crash sparks natural gas leak in Waterloo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Thursday night traffic stop turned into a police chase that ended in a crash and a natural gas leak.

No injuries were reported, and the fleeing driver apparently ran off after the vehicle crashed through a fence and struck a natural gas line on the back of a home at 722 W. Mullan Ave. The house was also damaged.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the leak until employees with MidAmerica Energy arrived.

The chase started around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Second and Randolph streets when a patrol officer attempted to pull over the vehicle for an equipment violation, according to the accident report.

The license plates were from another vehicle, according to the report.

Investigation into the accident continues.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.