CHARLES CITY – A Charles City woman arrested for attempted murder last week allegedly injected her mother with insulin, according to court records.
Charles City police arrested Jennifer Katherine Bean, 44, after receiving a 911 hangup call from a home on Salzer Street around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Court records allege Bean injected insulin into her mother without her mother’s consent. The insulin caused the woman’s blood sugar to drop, which authorities allege could have lead to coma and death without treatment.
Bean is also accused of striking and pushing her mother, and when the victim attempted to phone 911 for help, Bean allegedly took the phone and ended the call, records state.
Bean was also arrested for obstruction of emergency communications and misdemeanor domestic assault. Her bond was set at $26,300.
