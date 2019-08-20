CHARLES CITY -- A Charles City woman accused of injecting insulin into her mother without her consent has been found guilty of attempted murder.
A Floyd County jury returned the verdict against Jennifer Katherine Bean, 44, at 2:30 p.m. Monday after several hours of deliberation.
The trial began on Aug. 12.
Bean injected the insulin into her mother Nov. 6, according to Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson.
“This caused the victim to have low blood sugar which if left untreated may result in a coma which may result in death if not treated,” Anderson stated in a criminal complaint.
When the victim tried to call 911, Bean allegedly interrupted the call, hung up and took the phone away from her mother.
Bean relied on a diminished responsibility defense, according to court documents.
Two different psychologists evaluated her prior to the trial.
A sentencing date for Bean has not been set.
In Iowa attempted murder is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
