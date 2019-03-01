CHARLES CITY -- A simple stop turned into a high-speed chase through Charles City and ended when a Minnesota man crashed into a Charles City police vehicle, injuring an officer.
At 2:49 a.m. on Thursday the Floyd Sheriff's Office attempted to stop Bryant Johnston, 32, of St. Paul, Minn., for an improper rear lamp on Highway 14 west of Charles City. Johnston led officers in a pursuit through Charles City, going 56 mph in 20 mph zones on Main Street and throughout the city, according to the police department and sheriff's office.
Around North Jackson and Lane streets, Johnston collided with a Charles City Police squad car.
After the collision the officer attempted to apprehend the driver and was dragged by the vehicle Johnston was driving. The unidentified officer was transported to the Floyd County County Medical Center by ambulance where he was treated for multiple injuries, including a serious cut to his hand that required stitches. He was treated and released.
Johnston then crashed his vehicle into a snowbank and was subsequently arrested by the sheriff's office. He was was charged with eluding officers during a motor vehicle stop, a felony charge, and serious and aggravated misdemeanors including interring with official acts, operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.