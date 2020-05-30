Charles City nurse anesthetist sentenced to federal prison for drug tampering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A Charles City nurse anesthetist who secretly tampered with vials of fentanyl in a hospital’s surgery and birthing centers was sentenced Friday to nearly three years in federal prison.

Christopher Scott West, 46, received the prison term after an Aug. 1, 2019, guilty plea to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of acquiring and attempting to acquire a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge.

At the guilty plea and other hearings in the case, the evidence showed that, beginning in 2017, West was a certified nurse anesthetist (CRNA) at a hospital in Charles City. From February 2018 through Sept. 7, 2018, West used his State of Iowa nursing licenses to gain access to two controlled substances, fentanyl and sufentanil, at the hospital. The fentanyl and sufentanil was intended for patients at the hospital, but West used them himself.

In order to avoid getting caught, West perforated tamper-proof paper around the vials, carefully opened the vials, replaced the drugs in the vials with saline, glued the vials shut, and placed the vials back in the hospital’s secure dispensaries in the surgery and birthing centers.