Charles City man sentenced to prison in fatal crash

CHARLES CITY – A Charles City man has been sentenced to prison in a 2019 crash that killed a Sioux City boy and injured three others.

Jesse Duane Blade, 30, pleaded to charges of homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and operating while intoxicated, and on Monday he was sentenced to a string of concurrent sentences for 25 years in prison in Floyd County District Court, according to court records.

Under the plea agreement, Blade is to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of 9-year-old Royce Garrett Fisher.

Authorities said Blade had a blood-alcohol level of .137 and cocaine in his system and was driving his Ford Taurus more than 50 mph in a 25 mph zone when he ran a stop sign in Rudd on Oct. 26, 2019.

His car collided with a minivan, killing Royce, who was a passenger. Also injured in the crash were Royce’s grandparents, Ronald Fisher and Sarah Fisher, of Mason City, and an 11-year-old friend, according to court records.

