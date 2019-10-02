WATERLOO – A Charles City man has pleaded to charges he fled a halfway house while he was serving federal time in connection with a 2014 chase and armed standoff with police.
Franklin Freddrick Foster, 27, pleaded on Tuesday to one count of escape in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.
According to court records, Franklin Foster was sentenced to almost six years in prison on weapons charges in 2014 for leading police on a high-speed chase near Waverly and threatening officers with a gun.
Foster was eventually transferred to the Waterloo Residential Facility to serve out the remainder of his time, and on June 9, 2019, he fled from the facility.
It wasn’t clear when or where Foster was captured. A grand jury indicted him on the escape charge in September.
