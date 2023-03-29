CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been charged with possessing an untraceable machine pistol.

Last week, a federal grand jury charged Jamal Brandon Smith, 21, with possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

An ATF agent detained Smith on Friday in Charles City and he was taken to the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids to await a court appearance.

The charges stem from a June 16, 2022, traffic stop north of Nashua on U.S. Highway 218 in which Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputies found a scale, a large amount of marijuana and a 9 mm Polymer 80 pistol with a full-auto switch. The handgun didn’t have a serial number.

Polymer 80 is a brand of partially completed firearm frame that can be finished with common tools and readily available barrels, slides and trigger sets. Often referred to as “ghost guns,” the homemade weapons don’t have serial numbers and can’t be traced by authorities.

Last year, new federal regulations went into place to require kit manufactures to add traceable serial numbers, require sales to be through licensed firearms dealers and require purchasers to undergo background checks.

The switches are aftermarket accessories that replace the back plate on Glock-style pistols to convert the weapons to full-automatic fire. They are often illegally imported from China.

Both ghost guns and switches have been found in local law enforcement investigations in recent years.

In 2018, an untraceable AR-15 was used in a shooting at a Cutler Street home that left one man injured, and a homemade pistol was used to the slaying of a Cedar Falls couple and their daughter at Maquoketa Caves State Park in 2022.

Waterloo police seized a .40-caliber Glock pistol with a full-auto switch and a high-capacity drum magazine during a 2021 traffic stop.

