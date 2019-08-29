CHARLES CITY -- A man convicted of entering a Charles City residence without permission in 2018 and striking a man inside with a space heater and a beer bottle was sentenced to prison this week.
Isaac Charles Brown III, 30, of Charles City, received a sentence of up to 25 years Monday for first-degree burglary and sentence of up to 10 years for willful injury causing serious injury. The two prison terms are to be served concurrently.
Co-defendant Eric D'Andre Sanders, 27, of Charles City, was given a deferred judgment and three years of probation on Monday for second-degree burglary, and a 60-day jail sentence for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
Another co-defendant, Dontrale J. Gaston, 29, of Charles City, was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and three years of probation for second-degree burglary in June 2018.
Brown, Gaston and Sanders entered a home in the 400 block of Richings Street on Feb. 17, 2018, according to court records.
Brown assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and when Lentenze Farris attempted to intervene, Brown struck him with a space heater and a Corona beer bottle, records state.
Harris suffered injuries to his hands and head.
Gaston and Sanders also were involved in the altercation where Harris was injured, according to court records.
All three men were originally charged with first-degree burglary.
Brown was convicted as charged by a Floyd County jury in February of this year. Jurors found Sanders guilty of lesser charges. Gaston agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge.
