 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles City man gets probation for dependent adult abuse
0 comments
topical top story

Charles City man gets probation for dependent adult abuse

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY --- A Charles City man has been sentenced to probation in a case where he was accused of sexually exploiting a woman he was caring for.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 61, had been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in the September 2019 incident while he was working for Comprehensive Systems.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said the woman suffered from a mental incapacity that precluded her from consenting to sex.

He entered a written plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor dependent adult abuse, admitting he had sexually exploited the woman, who was under his care. On Oct. 14, he was granted a deferred judgment as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, meaning the charge will come off his record if he completes a year of supervised probation.

A $315 civil penalty was imposed, and a five-year restraining order was issued in the matter.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Jeffrey Wayne Herman

Jeffrey Wayne Herman: 

Charles City care worker arrested for sex abuse
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News