Charles City man gets probation for dependent adult abuse

CHARLES CITY --- A Charles City man has been sentenced to probation in a case where he was accused of sexually exploiting a woman he was caring for.
Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 61, had been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in the September 2019 incident while he was working for Comprehensive Systems.
Authorities said the woman suffered from a mental incapacity that precluded her from consenting to sex.
He entered a written plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor dependent adult abuse, admitting he had sexually exploited the woman, who was under his care. On Oct. 14, he was granted a deferred judgment as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, meaning the charge will come off his record if he completes a year of supervised probation.
A $315 civil penalty was imposed, and a five-year restraining order was issued in the matter.
