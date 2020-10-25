Charles City man gets probation for dependent adult abuse

CHARLES CITY --- A Charles City man has been sentenced to probation in a case where he was accused of sexually exploiting a woman he was caring for.

Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 61, had been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in the September 2019 incident while he was working for Comprehensive Systems.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said the woman suffered from a mental incapacity that precluded her from consenting to sex.

He entered a written plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor dependent adult abuse, admitting he had sexually exploited the woman, who was under his care. On Oct. 14, he was granted a deferred judgment as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, meaning the charge will come off his record if he completes a year of supervised probation.

A $315 civil penalty was imposed, and a five-year restraining order was issued in the matter.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.