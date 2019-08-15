NEWTON -- A man convicted of first-degree murder was sentenced to life in prison without parole by District Court Judge Richard Clogg earlier this month.
Randy Linderman of Charles City was found guilty of the 2017 murder of Jose Ramirez Berber following a jury trial in November 2018 at the Jasper County Courthouse. After the trial, Linderman hired new council who filed post-trial motions.
The motions were denied, and the moved to the sentencing, Linderman received the mandatory sentenced of life in prison without parole.
Jasper County Attorney Scott Nicholson said Linderman has already filed an appeal.
