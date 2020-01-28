Charles City man appeals sex crime conviction

CHARLES CITY – A Charles City man who was sentenced to prison for sex crimes involving a child has appealed his conviction.
James Arvin Boehmer, 46, posted a $5,000 appeal bond and was released from custody on Friday pending the outcome of his appeal.
Authorities allege he had fondled a girl and coerced her into disrobing in 2014 and over following years. He was arrested in March 2019 on charges of lascivious act with a child, a felony, and misdemeanors indecent contact with a minor and lascivious contact with a minor.
A jury acquitted him of the felony charge during a December trial but found him guilty of the misdemeanors. He given a consecutive sentence totaling three years behind bars on Friday and was ordered to register as a sex offender.