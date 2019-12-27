{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY – A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a woman at a care facility where he worked.

Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 60, was arrested for one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He was released from the Floyd County Jail on Friday pending trial.

Herman worked for Comprehensive Systems Inc., a non-profit that works with people with special needs. Court records allege he took part in “several sex acts” with the woman, who was under the facility’s care in September.

The woman is unable to consent because of her mental condition, records state.

