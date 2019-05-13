{{featured_button_text}}
Justin Allen Bryce Gulian

Justin Gulian

CHARLES CITY – A Charles City man who was convicted in a string of burglaries in 2017 is now facing federal weapons charges.

Prosecutors filed a charge of felon in possession of a firearm against Justin Allen Bryce Gulian, 28, on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Court records allege Guilian, who is barred from handling firearms because of a 2014 burglary conviction in Colorado, possessed a .17-caliber Savage Model 93R17 rifle on June 6, 2017.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Details weren’t available, but the date corresponds with his 2017 arrest in connection with break-ins at the YMCA and Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City. He pleaded guilty to the Charles City burglaries and was sentenced to up to five years in prison in October 2017.

Mugshot Gallery for May 2019

Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for May 2019 for arrests. This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for:

1 of 9

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments