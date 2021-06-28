Charity performed exorcisms, billed Medicaid, stiffed workers

WATERLOO – A Waterloo charity for disabled residents that billed Medicaid performed exorcisms on clients, according to investigators.

Kimberly Henny, 53, who operated Healing Harvest Ministries, which ran Special Needs Services and Perspectives Behavioral Health, was sentenced to almost six years in federal prison on Friday for one count of wire fraud for stealing $494,000 from her husband’s elderly aunt.

Henny had said the missing money was used to keep Healing Harvest Ministries --- a charitable and religious organization that provided services to Medicaid recipients --- afloat when Medicare severed its ties with the operation.

During sentencing on Friday, an FBI agent testified about irregularities at Healing Harvest, including alleged “exorcisms” performed on clients. The agent also told the court about the company’s failures to pay wages and withhold taxes.

In 2013, the government ordered Henny’s company to repay almost $200,000 in Medicaid after the state of Iowa discovered Healing Harvest lacked accreditation, according to court records.

In handing down the fraud sentence, Judge C.J. Williams noted that Henny’s fraud victim was “highly vulnerable” and perhaps one of the most vulnerable victims he had seen in a criminal case.

