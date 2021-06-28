Charity performed exorcisms, billed Medicaid, stiffed workers

WATERLOO – A Waterloo charity for disabled residents that billed Medicaid performed exorcisms on clients, according to investigators.
Kimberly Henny, 53, who operated Healing Harvest Ministries, which ran Special Needs Services and Perspectives Behavioral Health, was sentenced to almost six years in federal prison on Friday for one count of wire fraud for stealing $494,000 from her husband’s elderly aunt.
Henny had said the missing money was used to keep Healing Harvest Ministries --- a charitable and religious organization that provided services to Medicaid recipients --- afloat when Medicare severed its ties with the operation.
During sentencing on Friday, an FBI agent testified about irregularities at Healing Harvest, including alleged “exorcisms” performed on clients. The agent also told the court about the company’s failures to pay wages and withhold taxes.
In 2013, the government ordered Henny’s company to repay almost $200,000 in Medicaid after the state of Iowa discovered Healing Harvest lacked accreditation, according to court records.
In handing down the fraud sentence, Judge C.J. Williams noted that Henny’s fraud victim was “highly vulnerable” and perhaps one of the most vulnerable victims he had seen in a criminal case.
Prosecutors allege Henny spent much of the money on herself, purchasing furniture, vacations and paying her own rent.
As part of her fraud scheme, Henny used a power of attorney to gain access to her victim’s bank accounts and annuities without the knowledge of the victim’s children, who lived out of state.
In 2015, knowing that the victim lacked the capacity to understand her actions due to severe cognitive and physical disabilities, Henny obtained a power of attorney over her victim’s finances. Henny then transferred and spent the victim’s funds for her own purposes, according to prosecutors.
In November 2018, state authorities arrested Henny on related criminal charges. The next month, Henny entered into a stipulation in a divorce proceeding, the judge would later call a “sham divorce,” that awarded Henny $90,000 in retirement benefits.
She transferred the $90,000 to other accounts she controlled, including a prepaid debit card, and then spent the funds. In addition, after she pled guilty in federal court, Henny understated to the probation office certain COVID-19 related unemployment benefits she was receiving from the government.
Henny was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be set.