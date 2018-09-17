DECORAH -- Charges were upgraded to murder for a man and a teen who deputies say attacked and killed a man in July.
Dalton James Adam, 18, and Jacob Seelinger, 17, both of Decorah, were originally arrested July 13 and charged with attempted murder in the attack of David Hansen, 46, of Decorah, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.
Those charges were upgraded to first-degree murder on Monday by the Winneshiek County Attorney's Office.
Hansen later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Adam and Seelinger both remain at the Winneshiek County Jail on $1 million, cash-only bonds, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say Adam and Seelinger attacked Hansen just before midnight on July 12.
Court records indicate deputies and medics were called to 1775 Old Stage Road and found Hansen with a bloody and swollen face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Seelinger was taken into custody the morning of July 13 while Adam fled to Wisconsin, where he was located later that day by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
