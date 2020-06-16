You are the owner of this article.
Charges upgraded in January neck shooting
Charges upgraded in January neck shooting

Jesse Lee Lax

WATERLOO -- Authorities have upgrade charges for a Waterloo man accused of shooting another man in the neck in January.

Jesse Lee Lax, 35, is now charged with attempted murder. His bond is now set at $700,000.

He was arrested earlier on charges of assault, willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said Lax went to a West Fifth Street apartment to pick up his girlfriend on Jan. 20. When people at the apartment asked him to leave, the retrieved a 9mm pistol from his vehicle and fired a shot, striking Charles Tate in the neck, according to court records.

Lax ran off after being disarmed in a struggle that followed.

