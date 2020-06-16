Charges upgraded in January neck shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Authorities have upgrade charges for a Waterloo man accused of shooting another man in the neck in January.

Jesse Lee Lax, 35, is now charged with attempted murder. His bond is now set at $700,000.

He was arrested earlier on charges of assault, willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said Lax went to a West Fifth Street apartment to pick up his girlfriend on Jan. 20. When people at the apartment asked him to leave, the retrieved a 9mm pistol from his vehicle and fired a shot, striking Charles Tate in the neck, according to court records.

Lax ran off after being disarmed in a struggle that followed.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.