Charges upgraded in January neck shooting

WATERLOO -- Authorities have upgrade charges for a Waterloo man accused of shooting another man in the neck in January.
Jesse Lee Lax, 35, is now charged with attempted murder. His bond is now set at $700,000.
He was arrested earlier on charges of assault, willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.
Authorities said Lax went to a West Fifth Street apartment to pick up his girlfriend on Jan. 20. When people at the apartment asked him to leave, the retrieved a 9mm pistol from his vehicle and fired a shot, striking Charles Tate in the neck, according to court records.
Lax ran off after being disarmed in a struggle that followed.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
