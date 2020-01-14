Charges upgraded in fatal Waterloo bike crash

WATERLOO – Authorities have upgraded charges for a Waterloo man charged in a July hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

L.A. Jefferson Jr., 42, had been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting 22-year-old Dilail Salkic on West Third Street and driving off on July 23 crash.

Salkic died the following day, and Jefferson has been in the Black Hawk County Jail since then with bond set at $100,000.

On Monday, police added a charge of homicide by vehicle, a felony. He is being held without bond pending a court hearing.

Police found the Mitsubishi Lancer that Jefferson was driving about a block away from the crash, and Jefferson was later located at Dad’s Pub on La Porte Road, according to court records.

Jefferson’s eyes were watery and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, and he admitted hitting a bicyclist and then getting a ride to the pub, court records state.

Tests showed he had a blood-alcohol level above .08 and was under the influence of marijuana, records state.

Mugshot gallery for January 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.