SPILLVILLE -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said charges are pending against the driver of a vehicle which crashed into a building in Spillville Aug. 13.
The driver, Braden Sanders, 20, of Utica, Minn., suffered serious injuries in the crash, deputies said.
Deputies said Sanders was traveling in a 2003 Silverado pickup on Victory Street in Spillville at a high rate of speed shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 13. He reportedly ran the stop sign and struck the the Old World Inn, which once was a bed and breakfast.
Sanders sustained serious injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a hospital. This accident remains under investigation.
