WATERLOO -- An Evansdale man was taken to the hospital after the motorcycle he was driving hit a median and crashed, and police say he admitted to drinking earlier in the evening.
Waterloo Police were called to the 1800 block of La Porte Road just after 2:15 a.m. for a motorcycle crash and found Joshua Michael Gram, 33, of Evansdale, face down and bleeding "heavily" around his head.
Police say Gram was southbound on La Porte Road when he struck the center median, which tore open the bottom of the bike. Gram then lost control of the bike and crashed.
Waterloo Fire Rescue took Gram to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for his injuries.
En route to the hospital, Gram admitted to drinking earlier in the evening, and medics found a pipe and grinder in his pants pocket, both containing suspected marijuana, according to a police report.
Gram refused to give police a sample of his urine at the hospital, according to police, and was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police say charges are pending.
