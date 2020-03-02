Charges filed in soil and water district audit

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been charged with allegedly siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from local soil and water districts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District on Monday charged Leslie Carey, also known as Leslie Grundy, with one count of wire fraud.

Carey’s attorney filed a notice that she intends to plead guilty.

Carey had been an administrative aide for both the Black Hawk and Bremer county district from 2007 until 2017, when a Black Hawk soil and water district commissioner noticed the account was overdrawn and triggered and audit.

In 2018, the state Auditor’s Office released its findings that $181,913 in cash withdrawn from the Black Hawk County district’s account, and Carey allegedly used a district debit card to divert $63,345 for a Florida cruise and other travel, a new air conditioner and water heater at her home, electronics, clothing and groceries.

The audit also accused her of opening up an unauthorized district credit card and spending $42,150 at restaurants and department stores.

The audit found some $134,000 from the Bremer County account was used for Black Hawk County district operations.