Charges filed in Rudd crash that killed 9-year-old

RUDD -- A Charles City man has been arrested in an October crash that killed Sioux City boy.
Authorities said Jesse Duane Blade, 30, had more than twice the legal limit for alcohol and had cocaine in his system on when his Ford Taurus ran a stop sign and slammed into a Windstar minivan carrying 9-year-old Royce Garrett Fisher on Oct. 26 in Rudd.
At the time of impact, Blade’s Taurus was going 53 mph in a 25-mph zone at Glass Avenue and Rudd Park Road.
Records indicate state troopers noticed Blade had bloodshot and watery eyes and an odor of alcohol following the fatal collision. Tests later determined his blood-alcohol level was .137, records state.
Last week, Blade was arrested for homicide by vehicle while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle/recklessness and operating while intoxicated.
He was also arrested for three counts of serious injury by vehicle for broken bones and other injuries to the other driver, Ronald Fisher, 57, and passengers Sarah Fisher, 50, and Aidyn Kline, 11. Ronald and Sarah Fisher are Royce’s grandparents, and Aidyn is a friend. They live all in Mason City.
The case was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.
Court records show that Blade is facing a civil lawsuit in the crash. Royce’s mother, Ashley Ruhland of Sioux City, filed a suit in Floyd County District Court in November.
