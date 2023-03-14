A former Waukon woman has been charged in connection with a Feb. 13, 2022, fire that destroyed businesses in that city.

Mindy Jo Jones, 43, was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree arson, a class B felony. Jones also is charged with animal abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, as a result of a dog’s death in the fire.

The blaze destroyed a structure that housed Tin, Rust, & Harmony in Waukon, a business Jones had opened in December 2021. It also destroyed a neighboring business, Paws Up Pet Supplies, and damaged several nearby businesses.

The Waukon Fire Department and Waukon Police Department asked the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office to investigate due to circumstances surrounding the fire.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa DCI Lab, the ATF, and the Allamakee County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation. The spectacular blaze, in which flames roared through the roof of the building, required the assistance of fire departments from Decorah, Lansing and Waterville to extinguish.

The charges are the latest in a string of legal troubles for Jones. In December, authorities in Preston, Minnesota, accused Jones, also also known as Mindy Riley, of writing more than $37,000 worth of checks on the account of a Cresco, Iowa, man in 2021.

A complaint filed in Fillmore County Court charged Jones, 42, and currently of Waterloo, with 33 counts including theft by check, theft by swindle and forgery.

The charges allege Riley had been living with the rural Cresco man when he noticed checks made out to him had been cashed at a Minnesota bank without his knowledge.

In October, Jones was sentenced to 120 days in jail with work release and five years of supervised probation on Minnesota gaming charges for allegedly collecting money for a raffle that wasn’t backed by a charity.

Also in Minnesota, Jones is awaiting trial for theft and bad check charges for $34,000 in checks used to pay for merchandise at her store in 2021.

In Iowa, prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor theft charge for a bad check for $1,142 passed in Waukon, noting that matter was put to rest with a recent check that cleared.

In November, a Minnesota judge found Jones and Tin Rust and Harmony in Harmony, Minneosta, in default for $190,333 owed to First Southeast Bank of Harmony in connection with a loan taken out in August 2021.

Also in November, First Southeast Bank filed against Jones to foreclose on the now vacant Harmony store building in connection with a $105,000 loan taken out in 2020 and a $25,000 economic development loan the business received through the city.

