Charges filed for money diverted to Minnesota gift shop account

WATERLOO — Authorities have filed new charges against a former Waukon businesswoman who was recently convicted of running an unlicensed charity raffle in Minnesota.

In a complaint filed Monday in Fillmore County Court in Preston, Minnesota, Mindy Jo Jones, also known as Mindy Riley, is accused of writing more than $37,000 worth of checks on the account of a Cresco, Iowa, man in 2021.

Jones, 42, and currently of Waterloo, is charged with 33 counts including theft by check, theft by swindle and forgery.

The new charges allege Riley had been living with the rural Cresco man when he noticed that checks made out to him for pressure washing services had been cashed at a Minnesota bank without his knowledge.

He determined that $26,955 was deposited into a bank account for Tin Rust and Harmony, a gift shop Jones operated in Harmony, Minnesota, which has since closed. Another $2,872 went to an account for Shirt off My Back LLC, also of Harmony, a business Jones had launched in 2020.

There were two more checks, totaling $7,351, that went into Jones’ personal checking account, according to court records.

Fillmore County sheriff’s deputies were notified of the allegations in June. The Cresco man told investigators he didn’t sign the checks and didn’t give Jones permission to deposit them in her accounts.

In October, Jones was sentenced to 120 days in jail with work release and five years of supervised probation on Minnesota gaming charges for allegedly collecting money for a raffle that wasn’t backed by a charity.

Also in Minnesota, Jones is awaiting trial for theft and bad check charges for $34,000 in checks used to pay for merchandise at her store in 2021.

In Iowa, prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor theft charge for a bad check for $1,142 passed in Waukon, noting that matter was put to rest with a recent check that cleared.

In November, a Minnesota judge found Jones and Tin Rust and Harmony in default for $190,333 owed to First Southeast Bank of Harmony in connection with a loan taken out in August 2021.

Also in November, First Southeast Bank filed against Jones to foreclose on the now vacant Harmony store building in connection with a $105,000 loan taken out in 2020 and a $25,000 economic development loan the business received through the city.

