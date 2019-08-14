{{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER – Two Sumner women have been charged in connection with neglected and dead animals found at home over the weekend.

Sumner police said they found 15 dead cats and dogs and rescued another 13 from the property on Sunday.

The residents, Kimberly Anne Curtis, 46, and Karen Jean Curtis, 56, were charged with 28 counts of animal neglect causing serious injury of death and 15 counts of failure to dispose of animal carcasses. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Both remain free pending trial.

Authorities allege the two had numerous cats and dogs confined in a detached garage with no climate control and limited ventilation and failed to provide adequate food and water. The two also allegedly didn’t bury, burn or turn over to licensed disposal workers the bodies of the 15 dead cats and dogs within 24 hours.

