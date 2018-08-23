WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly left his ID card next to bags of meth and a sawed-off shotgun following a car chase in May has been charged with federal drug crimes.
An officer assigned to a Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms task force last week petitioned the court to charge Nicholas Allen Gilstrap, 26, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies followed a GMC Envoy that Gilstrap was driving around 2:30 a.m. May 4. The vehicle parked in the area of West Fifth and Jefferson streets, and when deputies approached the vehicle took off.
The chase continued until the SUV crashed into a garage in the area of Grant and West Fifth streets. Gilstrap ran off, and officers found a loaded Remington Sportsman 58 shotgun with a barrel about 14 inches long, a camo backpack with shotgun shells, a case with small bags of crystal meth and Gilstrap’s photo ID, court records state.
On May 10, deputies searched for Gilstrap at a home on Rath Street, and he allegedly fled through a back door and was detained by deputies outside. He was initially arrested on state weapons charges.
Authorities allege Gilstrap is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2015 burglary conviction.
